Michelle Obama Reveals How She and Barack Feel About Their Daughters' Dating Lives

When it comes to dating, Michelle Obama is giving her daughters the presidential seal of approval.
The former First Lady shared how she and husband Barack Obama take to seeing their daughters—Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21—forming romantic relationships of their own.
"I think it is wonderful," Michelle told Robin Roberts in an ABC News interview aired Nov. 13, "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people, well, maybe that's a little risqué."
Michelle isn't the only one on board, adding that the former President is "good with it too."
"He is managing," she added, "He's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."
The Becoming author, however, is keeping mum on the exact details of her daughters' private lives, though she provided an update back in April while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, she said that both her daughters were seeing people.
After host Ellen DeGeneres recalled meeting Malia and Sasha back in 2008 when they were at the show to see the Jonas Brothers perform, Michelle reflected on how much they've both grown up since then.
"Now they're bringing grown men home," the former First Lady joked. "Before it was just a pop band. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives."
Asides from dating, Michelle told Robin that her daughters have become "empathic and compassionate" individuals of their own, and she "couldn't ask for anything else."
"They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is," Michelle pointed out. "They are good, decent, normal, young women who are trying to be impactful in the world. They are the best of friends."