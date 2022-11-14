Michelle Obama Reveals How She and Barack Feel About Their Daughters' Dating Lives

Watch : How The Obamas Feel About Their Daughters' Dating Lives

When it comes to dating, Michelle Obama is giving her daughters the presidential seal of approval.

The former First Lady shared how she and husband Barack Obama take to seeing their daughters—Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21—forming romantic relationships of their own.

"I think it is wonderful," Michelle told Robin Roberts in an ABC News interview aired Nov. 13, "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people, well, maybe that's a little risqué."

Michelle isn't the only one on board, adding that the former President is "good with it too."

"He is managing," she added, "He's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."

The Becoming author, however, is keeping mum on the exact details of her daughters' private lives, though she provided an update back in April while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, she said that both her daughters were seeing people.