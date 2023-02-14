Kelsea Ballerini Shares Story Behind Her and Morgan Evans’ Divorce in Rolling Up The Welcome Mat

Kelsea Ballerini is putting her heart first.
A little more than five months after confirming she and husband Morgan Evans—who she married in 2017—were going their separate ways, the "Miss Me More" singer is sharing insight on their split.
Along with releasing her six-track EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, on Feb. 14, Kelsea also released a heartbreaking short film to accompany the record. Her first track, "Mountain With A View," includes lyrics that refer to the demise of a relationship after marriage.
"I'm wearing the ring still / But I think I'm lying / Sometimes you forget yours / I think we're done trying," Kelsea—who tied the knot with Morgan when she was 24—sings. "I realize you loved me much more at 23 / I think that this is when it's over for me."
Her other singles, "Just Married," "Penthouse," "Interlude," "Blindsided," and "Leave Me Again," also explore the ups and downs involved in splitting up and serve as a deep dive into her feelings on life.
Reflecting on her latest work, Kelsea noted that she "wasn't worried about anything other than presenting the songs as honestly as possible," adding, "Most of them started with me and my guitar."
"I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again," she continued in a Feb. 14 statement. "The only way I've been able to handle my life since I was 12 was to write about it. Ironically, I started writing music because my parents got divorced; that was my therapy."
As Kelsea, 29, shared, her music has become the biggest pillar since her breakup from Morgan, 37.
"Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was how I processed everything," she added. "It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could've handled it."
In August 2022, the three-time Grammy nominee shared she and Morgan decided to call it quits after nearly five years of marriage.
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea—who is now linked to actor Chase Stokes—wrote in an Aug. 29 note shared to Instagram Stories. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
That same day, Morgan also broke his silence on their split, writing in a note posted to Instagram Stories, in part, "I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not."