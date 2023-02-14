Kelsea Ballerini Shares Story Behind Her and Morgan Evans’ Divorce in Rolling Up The Welcome Mat

"I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again," she continued in a Feb. 14 statement. "The only way I've been able to handle my life since I was 12 was to write about it. Ironically, I started writing music because my parents got divorced; that was my therapy."

As Kelsea, 29, shared, her music has become the biggest pillar since her breakup from Morgan, 37.

"Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was how I processed everything," she added. "It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could've handled it."