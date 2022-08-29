Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans may be singing the country blues this week.

Hours after Kelsea Ballerini shared that she and Morgan were divorcing, the "Kiss Somebody" singer spoke out about the breakup on social media.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Aug. 29. "I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not."

In her earlier message on Instagram, Kelsea reflected on the "deeply difficult decision" to end their marriage.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who married the "Day Drunk" singer in December 2017 after meeting in early 2016, continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."