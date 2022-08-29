Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Break Up After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is giving an unapologetic update on her relationship status.

The "Yeah Boy" singer confirmed in a message to fans on Aug. 29 that she and husband Morgan Evans are going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story note. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who tied the knot with the "Kiss Somebody" singer in Dec. 2017, continued. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Kelsea concluded her message with a request. "With very active schedules coming up," she wrote, "please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."