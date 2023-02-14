Married at First Sight's Lindy and Miguel Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Less than four months after their season finished aired, Married at First Sight stars Lindy and Miguel have decided to file for divorce. Get the details on their decision to split.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 14, 2023 12:56 AMTags
BreakupsReality TVDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesMarried at First Sight
Watch: Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships

The night before Valentine's Day isn't exactly a romantic one for Married at First Sight fans. 

Season 15 stars Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina have broken up after less than a year of marriage. 

"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce," Lindy shared in a statement to E! News Feb. 13. "Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming and confusing process."

While Lindy said they both don't regret participating in the Lifetime reality show, the road to a forever happily ever after has been difficult.

"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming," Lindy continued. "While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith."

photos
Married at First Sight Season 16 Couples

Back in July 2022, Married at First Sight viewers watched Lindy and Miguel agree to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar.

Kinetic Content

Cameras proceeded to follow the couple's life as newlyweds for eight weeks before they decided if they wanted to stay married or get a divorced. On Decision Day, they both reaffirmed their love for each other.

"I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked," Miguel said in the Oct. 26 episode. "I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you."

Lindy added, "I have nothing but love and respect for you. The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you."

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

3

Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Bikini Photos

Ultimately, the sparks appear to have run out for this San Diego, Calif., couple. Now, they hope to move forward away from cameras. 

"Thank you for going on this insane journey with us," Lindy concluded in her statement, "and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals."

Keep reading to see how more couples from the franchise are doing today. And watch new episodes of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

photos
View More Photos From Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

People was first to report the divorce news.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Bikini Photos

3

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

4

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

5

Patrick Mahomes Posts First Pic of His Son’s Face After Super Bowl Win