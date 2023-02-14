Married at First Sight's Lindy and Miguel Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Watch : Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships

The night before Valentine's Day isn't exactly a romantic one for Married at First Sight fans.

Season 15 stars Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina have broken up after less than a year of marriage.

"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce," Lindy shared in a statement to E! News Feb. 13. "Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming and confusing process."

While Lindy said they both don't regret participating in the Lifetime reality show, the road to a forever happily ever after has been difficult.

"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming," Lindy continued. "While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith."