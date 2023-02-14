Married at First Sight's Lindy and Miguel Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

The night before Valentine's Day isn't exactly a romantic one for Married at First Sight fans.
Season 15 stars Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina have broken up after less than a year of marriage.
"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce," Lindy shared in a statement to E! News Feb. 13. "Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming and confusing process."
While Lindy said they both don't regret participating in the Lifetime reality show, the road to a forever happily ever after has been difficult.
"It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming," Lindy continued. "While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith."
Back in July 2022, Married at First Sight viewers watched Lindy and Miguel agree to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the altar.
Cameras proceeded to follow the couple's life as newlyweds for eight weeks before they decided if they wanted to stay married or get a divorced. On Decision Day, they both reaffirmed their love for each other.
"I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked," Miguel said in the Oct. 26 episode. "I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you."
Lindy added, "I have nothing but love and respect for you. The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you."
Ultimately, the sparks appear to have run out for this San Diego, Calif., couple. Now, they hope to move forward away from cameras.
"Thank you for going on this insane journey with us," Lindy concluded in her statement, "and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals."
People was first to report the divorce news.