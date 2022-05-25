Married at First Sight Season 15: Meet the Couples

Lifetime's hit reality show Married at First Sight is taking over San Diego, Calif. for its 15th season, in which two new experts join the team of matchmakers.

By Cydney Contreras May 25, 2022 6:00 PMTags
TVReality TVLifetimeCouplesCelebritiesMarried at First Sight
Watch: Welcome Home Nikki, Netflix's The Ultimatum & MAFS

Married at First Sight is keeping viewers on their toes.

On May 25, Lifetime announced the series is set to take place in San Diego, Calif. for season 15, the first west coast city for the franchise, which previously followed couples located across the country, including Boston and Houston.

With the news, the network also shared new photos of the newlyweds who agreed, to the ultimate experiment of getting married at, well, first sight. The 10 individuals will meet at the altar and say I do, after which they'll have eight weeks to decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce.

To guide them along the way, the couples will be paired by a team of matchmakers, including two new experts: DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer, New York Times Bestselling Author and relationship advisor; as well as Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples' therapy. Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper are set to return. (Dr. Viviana Coles is seemingly sitting this season out.)

photos
Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Fans can see it all go down when the show returns with a 3-hour premiere on July 6.

Ahead of the premiere, Lifetime will release MAFS: Matchmaking Special, described by the network as an "in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love," which will premiere on June 22.

The following week, Lifetime will air the MAFS: Kick-Off Special on June 29. Kevin Frazier will host this special, in which insiders take a "closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts," according to Lifetime.

In the meantime, keep reading to meet the couples featured in season 15.

Mallory Kessel
Stacia & Nate

Stacia, 37, is an accountant and Nate, 34, is a day trader.

Madeline Barr Photo
Binh & Morgan

Morgan, 27, is a registered nurse and Binh, 29, is an engineer.

Nick Crespo, Dreamer Photo & Film
Lindy & Miguel

Lindy, 29, is a doctor of physical therapy and Miguel, 35, is an associate medical director.

Madeline Barr Photo
Krysten & Mitch

Krysten, 32, is a sales rep and Mitch, 41, is an environmental policy advocate.

Mallory Kessel
Justin & Alexis

Alexis, 29, is a logistics specialist and Justin, 33, is a digital marketing specialist.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

2
Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

3

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be recapping the biggest moments from the premiere of Disney+'s new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

2
Exclusive

Kailyn Lowry Shares the Real Reason Behind Her Teen Mom Exit

3

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

4

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

5

Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard's "Heinous" Accusations of Violence