These Are the Black Beauty Founders Transforming the Industry

"I wanted everyone to feel included," Rihanna once said about debuting Fenty Beauty. "That's the real reason I made this line."
There's no denying the Grammy winner re-shaped the beauty industry in 2017 when she launched 40 foundation shades—completely unheard of at the time—that catered to everyone, especially those with deeper skin tones.
"Makeup is there for you to have fun with," Rihanna said in a press release at the time. "It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different."
Her push to transform the industry made other brands expand their complexion ranges—a change now known as the Fenty effect—and also inspired a wave of experimental makeup as she released bold highlighter shades (hello, Trophy Wife!), long-lasting liquid lipsticks and playful eyeshadows.
But Rihanna isn't the only Black beauty founder to set new trends into motion.
Celebrity makeup artist Danessa Myricks launched her namesake brand in 2015 and has made it her mission to represent the unrepresented.
"I need people to feel like they can come to us and feel good and see that there's something that represents them," she told Fashion Magazine in 2021. "As I'm creating, I'm always thinking about the people who are unseen, the ones who no one's championing and no one's creating for, because I know how it feels to not even be a thought in someone's mind."
And who could forget about the history-makers that have broken barriers and opened the doors for others?
We're talking Pat McGrath, who became the first makeup artist to be awarded Dame of the British Empire, and Briogeo founder Nancy Twine who was the youngest African American woman to launch a collection at Sephora in 2014.
Keep scrolling to read more about the awe-inspiring Black beauty founders changing the game.