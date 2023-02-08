These Are the Black Beauty Founders Transforming the Industry

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

"I wanted everyone to feel included," Rihanna once said about debuting Fenty Beauty. "That's the real reason I made this line."

There's no denying the Grammy winner re-shaped the beauty industry in 2017 when she launched 40 foundation shades—completely unheard of at the time—that catered to everyone, especially those with deeper skin tones.

"Makeup is there for you to have fun with," Rihanna said in a press release at the time. "It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different."

Her push to transform the industry made other brands expand their complexion ranges—a change now known as the Fenty effect—and also inspired a wave of experimental makeup as she released bold highlighter shades (hello, Trophy Wife!), long-lasting liquid lipsticks and playful eyeshadows.

But Rihanna isn't the only Black beauty founder to set new trends into motion.