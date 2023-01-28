GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at ABC News Revealed

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are saying goodnight to GMA3.
Almost two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the co-anchors will not be returning to their spots on the Good Morning America spin-off.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company spokesperson told E! News in a Jan. 27 statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
News of the joint exit comes more than a month after Robach and Holmes were replaced with other hosts on GMA3. In an internal memo obtained by E! News on Dec. 12, ABC News Kim Godwin told staffers that Robach and Holmes "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin said at the time, adding that the duo's vacant post will be filled by "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
E! News reached out to Robach and Holmes' reps but has not received comment on their departure.
Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, first sparked romance speculation in late November, when photos and video of the pair getting cozy during an Upstate New York getaway were published online. The co-hosts soon deactivated their respective Instagram accounts, though Holmes made an on-air joke about having a "great week" just days after the vacation snaps with Robach were made public.
And while the two have continued to keep quiet on their relationship status, Robach and Holmes were spotted out together on numerous occasions during their hiatus. In December, they were seen at an Atlanta airport—with Holmes wrapping his arm around Robach as they made their way through the terminal—before seemingly confirming their romance with a steamy kiss in Miami right before New Year's Eve.
That same month, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010. In a Jan. 4 statement, her attorney Stephanie Lehman slammed Holmes—who shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine with Fiebig—for his "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity" amid the divorce proceedings.
It does not appear that Robach and her estranged husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, have filed for divorce. Though they were seen out in New York City earlier this month, with Robach handing off their dog to Shue, the actor did remove all traces of Robach from his personal Instagram account.
For her part, Robach recently reactivated her Instagram but has not shared a new post since her return. Holmes' account remains deactivated as of publishing time.