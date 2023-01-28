GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at ABC News Revealed

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are saying goodnight to GMA3.

Almost two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the co-anchors will not be returning to their spots on the Good Morning America spin-off.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company spokesperson told E! News in a Jan. 27 statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

News of the joint exit comes more than a month after Robach and Holmes were replaced with other hosts on GMA3. In an internal memo obtained by E! News on Dec. 12, ABC News Kim Godwin told staffers that Robach and Holmes "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin said at the time, adding that the duo's vacant post will be filled by "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."