Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Remain Off GMA3 Pending Internal Review

America will not be waking up to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their screens anytime soon.
In a Dec. 12 memo sent to staffers and obtained by E! News, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors, who were recently replaced as co-hosts of the Good Morning America spin-off, "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" amid rumors of a relationship.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote in the memo, explaining that there will be a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
She added, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Robach and Holmes have been away from GMA3 since Dec. 5. Amid their absence, ABC's Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been temporarily serving as co-hosts of daytime show.
Speculation that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were in a behind-the-scenes relationship sparked earlier in November, when footage of the pair getting cozy in Upstate New York was published by the Daily Mail. Shortly after photos from their getaway made their way online, the co-hosts both deactivated their respective Instagram accounts.
Robach has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010. She is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three kids with ex Jennifer Hageney.
Holmes tied the knot with attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010. The pair share 9-year-old daughter Sabine, while Holmes is also a dad to two older children.
Neither anchors have publicly commented on the relationship rumors, though Holmes seemingly joked about having an eventful week after the photos went online.
"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," he said during the Dec. 3 episode of GMA3, prompting Robach to quip, "Speak for yourself."
Robach added, "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do at least."