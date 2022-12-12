Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Remain Off GMA3 Pending Internal Review

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama

America will not be waking up to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their screens anytime soon.

In a Dec. 12 memo sent to staffers and obtained by E! News, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors, who were recently replaced as co-hosts of the Good Morning America spin-off, "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" amid rumors of a relationship.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote in the memo, explaining that there will be a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

She added, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."