The Story Behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos Proves They're Lovebugs

Priyanka Chopra shared the real story behind her matching tattoos with husband Nick Jonas. Find out why the couple have a box and a checkmark inked on their bodies.

You could say that Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for a meaningful tattoo.

After all, the actress has multiple tats on her body, including a small checkmark and a blank square behind each of her ears that are identical to designs on her husband Nick Jonas' arms. Now, Priyanka is sharing the true story behind the matching ink—and how it's a nod to one of the Jonas Brothers singer's many romantic gestures in their relationship.

As she explained in a video with British Vogue published Jan. 25, "When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

And while the 40-year-old didn't say why she chose to get inked behind her ears, she did point out that her tattoo of the world map was specifically placed on her left arm so that "when I put my arm down, India's right next to my heart."

Priyanka's ink collection also features three paw prints on her ankle as a tribute to her dogs and the words "Daddy's lil girl" written in her late dad's handwriting. (Her father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Family Photos With Daughter Malti

But for Priyanka, becoming a mom to daughter Malti Marie has made the biggest impression of all. "I think our daughter is the best gift we've ever received," she said. "She's loved and surrounded by a lot of people but when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing."

 

Describing herself as "mile-a-minute, bee-in-a-bonnet type of person," the Quantico alum also reflected on how Nick—who she married in 2018—has changed her beyond just tattoos. "My husband's super thoughtful, when he's around, everything feels like it'll be OK," Priyanka explained. "He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place."

prideofgypsies / Instagram
Jason Momoa

After shaving off some of his hair, the Aquaman star revealed a new head tattoo in Sept. 2022 that he said has been "20 years in the making."

Instagram
Amanza Smith

The Selling Sunset star debuted a face tattoo, which reads "invincible" in script and sits beneath her jawline, in April 2022.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

The singer debuted a tattoo on the back of his neck in March 2022.

Maisie Williams

After filming Game of Thrones' final season, the actress added some symbolic ink to her tattoo collection in loving memory of her character, Arya Stark.

Selena Gomez

The "Taki Taki" singer celebrated best friend Courtney Barry's birthday by getting matching tattoos.

Offset

The Migos rapper got his daughter's name tatted on his cheek.

Brooklyn Beckham

The 23-year-old showed off his newest tattoo by Dr. Woo.

Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Forever MOD! The Game Of Thrones star permanently inked a dragon tattoo on her wrist after wrapping the final season of the show.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple made their love a little more magical with matching Toy Story tattoos.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star got a tattoo in Arabic that means "Love Yourself First" under her right shoulder blade.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has a bunch of different tattoos, including an arrow on the middle finger of her right hand and a feather as well. In this picture, the singer shows off the letter 'R' tattoo that is behind her left ear.

Cara Delevingne

The model and her pal Jourdan Dunn made a tribute to their friendship by getting matching tattoos: a double 'D' (signifying their last names). 

Miley Cyrus

After the loss of her beloved dog Floyd, the "Wrecking Ball" singer paid tribute to him by getting this tattoo on her side that features a cartoon drawing of him of the words "with a little help from my fwends," which was inspired by the Beatles' song "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is another celeb who loves her tattoos. To celebrate the release day of her fourth album, she had lyrics from the song "Warrior" tattooed on her left upper back.

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape of You" singer, who has confessed to having more tattoos than he remembers, shared a pic of his tree of life ink with his Instagram followers accompanied by the caption, "Got a family tree I did."

Harry Styles

The "Golden" artist got a bit tattoo-happy back in the day, accumulating approximately 40 or so, and now confesses that he regrets getting some of them. Here, the One Direction member shows off a butterfly on his chest.

Kelly Osbourne

The TV star posted a picture of her shaved head along with the word "stories" tattooed along her scalp. In a tweet to her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne she wrote, "Sorry mum and dad but I love it!"

Kesha

Despite the fact that she removed the dollar sign from her name, Kesha will always have this dollar sign tattooed on her hand.

"It [losing the $] happened after I went to rehab for my eating disorder," she told Refinery29. "I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn't care. My facade was to be strong, and I realized it was total bulls--t. I took out the $ because I realized that was part of the facade. It was a journey and I'm happy — that was me in that part of my life. But then I turned a corner — but I still have a f--king tattoo of it on my hand. I'll have to figure that out!"

Cara Delevingne

This lion was Cara Delevingne's first-ever tattoo and you'll  never guess which celebrity it's connected to! While hanging with friend Rihanna, the two had decided that Cara was going to originally get the word "lion" down her finger, but the tattoo artist suggested that a picture of a lion would be sexier, so she went with that instead!

Lady Gaga

Always one to go for shock value, the 13-time Grammy winner had a cherub tattooed on the back of her head for a live audience during the launch of her new fragrance.

 

Lana Del Rey

The "Summertime Sadness" singer got the word "paradise," which was also the name of her album, tattooed on her outer left hand. "Death and paradise for me are linked," she explained to Bustle. "I expect after my death, something is very calm and relaxed. This can already be described as paradise. It is so loaded with meaning. I just like the word 'paradise.' I even tattooed it on my hand. I love the meaning of the words."

Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" star first tattoo was of the words "Just breathe" on the left side of her rib cage. It was a tribute to a friend of hers, who died from the lung disease cystic fibrosis, as well as her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer. "It reminds me not to take things for granted," Miley told Harper's Bazaar. "I mean breathing—that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing. And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

Justin Bieber

Never say never. Despite claiming he was done with tattoos for a while, Biber posted a picture of his newly-inked neck on Instagram, featuring the word 'patience' under his right ear.

Nicole Richie

Little did The Simple Life alum know that by getting this tattoo of a rosary anklet on her foot, she was actually starting a new trend that would be copied by many young women at tattoo parlors across the country.

