The Story Behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos Proves They're Lovebugs

You could say that Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for a meaningful tattoo.
After all, the actress has multiple tats on her body, including a small checkmark and a blank square behind each of her ears that are identical to designs on her husband Nick Jonas' arms. Now, Priyanka is sharing the true story behind the matching ink—and how it's a nod to one of the Jonas Brothers singer's many romantic gestures in their relationship.
As she explained in a video with British Vogue published Jan. 25, "When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"
And while the 40-year-old didn't say why she chose to get inked behind her ears, she did point out that her tattoo of the world map was specifically placed on her left arm so that "when I put my arm down, India's right next to my heart."
Priyanka's ink collection also features three paw prints on her ankle as a tribute to her dogs and the words "Daddy's lil girl" written in her late dad's handwriting. (Her father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.)
But for Priyanka, becoming a mom to daughter Malti Marie has made the biggest impression of all. "I think our daughter is the best gift we've ever received," she said. "She's loved and surrounded by a lot of people but when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing."
Describing herself as "mile-a-minute, bee-in-a-bonnet type of person," the Quantico alum also reflected on how Nick—who she married in 2018—has changed her beyond just tattoos. "My husband's super thoughtful, when he's around, everything feels like it'll be OK," Priyanka explained. "He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place."
