The Story Behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos Proves They're Lovebugs

Watch : See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra

You could say that Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for a meaningful tattoo.

After all, the actress has multiple tats on her body, including a small checkmark and a blank square behind each of her ears that are identical to designs on her husband Nick Jonas' arms. Now, Priyanka is sharing the true story behind the matching ink—and how it's a nod to one of the Jonas Brothers singer's many romantic gestures in their relationship.

As she explained in a video with British Vogue published Jan. 25, "When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

And while the 40-year-old didn't say why she chose to get inked behind her ears, she did point out that her tattoo of the world map was specifically placed on her left arm so that "when I put my arm down, India's right next to my heart."

Priyanka's ink collection also features three paw prints on her ankle as a tribute to her dogs and the words "Daddy's lil girl" written in her late dad's handwriting. (Her father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.)