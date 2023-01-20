The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech

Watch : Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four.

The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19.

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" Meghan told Daily Mail.com. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Ben also spoke to the outlet, praising his wife and sharing how grateful he feels.

"Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless," he expressed. "I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

Meanwhile, Liberty had been patiently awaiting her younger sister's arrival. In a Jan. 15 Instagram post, Meghan showed her toddler starring at a baby doll strapped into a baby bouncer. "A few more days until we have two little ladies living in the house," the View alum wrote. "Trying to prepare her!"