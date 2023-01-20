The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain announced the birth of her and Ben Domenech's second daughter, Clover Jade, who joins 2-year-old big sister Liberty. Scroll down to see Meghan's sweet announcement.

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four.

The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19.

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" Meghan told Daily Mail.com. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Ben also spoke to the outlet, praising his wife and sharing how grateful he feels.

"Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless," he expressed. "I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

Meanwhile, Liberty had been patiently awaiting her younger sister's arrival. In a Jan. 15 Instagram post, Meghan showed her toddler starring at a baby doll strapped into a baby bouncer.  "A few more days until we have two little ladies living in the house," the View alum wrote. "Trying to prepare her!"

 

And speaking of girl power, in a previous post, Liberty is seen drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister."

"We're all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness!" Meghan wrote in September. "Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter."

The birth of Meghan's second daughter comes three years after the TV personality revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in a 2019 op-ed published by The New York Times.

"I had a miscarriage," she wrote at the time. "I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child—and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child."

And flashback to 2017, Meghan—who tied the knot with Ben in November of that year at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona—gushed about her hubby during her time on The View—spreading a message to younger viewers that patience is key when it comes to finding the one.

 "I never thought I would get married and I want the single girls out there to know that like, I don't consider this an achievement; it's just part of my life right now," Meghan explained at the time. "Wait for the men who love strong women...don't settle for less. Don't settle for anything else."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

