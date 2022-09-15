Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage

Watch : Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way.

The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

And it's safe to say Liberty is just as eager to meet her little sibling as her parents are. In a Sept. 15 Instagram post, Meghan shared a sweet pic of the 23-month-old drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister."

The TV personality paired the moment with a message that honored the news of their expanding family—and their household's expanding girl power.

"We're all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy," Meghan wrote. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…"