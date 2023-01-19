Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy

Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink.

But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.

Nearly three months after Sophia announced she was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, the 19-year-old celebrated her upcoming arrival with an intimate baby shower Jan. 15. And as Sophia exclusively tells E! News, the special celebration came at the perfect time.

"Honestly I am super excited now to just being close to the end of my pregnancy," she shared. "Because it means I'm getting closer to meeting him which is gonna be so amazing, I'm so curious to how he is going to look."

As for her favorite part of the shower? For Sophia, the answer is simple.

"Definitely being able to spend time with my family and friends," she said. "They were all so wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing gifts they got for the baby."