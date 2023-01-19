Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away

Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink.
But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
Nearly three months after Sophia announced she was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, the 19-year-old celebrated her upcoming arrival with an intimate baby shower Jan. 15. And as Sophia exclusively tells E! News, the special celebration came at the perfect time.
"Honestly I am super excited now to just being close to the end of my pregnancy," she shared. "Because it means I'm getting closer to meeting him which is gonna be so amazing, I'm so curious to how he is going to look."
As for her favorite part of the shower? For Sophia, the answer is simple.
"Definitely being able to spend time with my family and friends," she said. "They were all so wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing gifts they got for the baby."
Of course, not to mention, one of those wonderful people included her cousin Rosie McClelland, who appeared alongside Sophia during their viral rendition of "Super Bass" on Ellen. (At the time, Rosie was 5 years old and Sophia was 8).
And though, as Sophia noted, guests under the age of 18 weren't there, Rosie served as the "only exception as she is like a sister to me."
"She bought me some amazing things," Sophia shared. "I am so grateful for all of it honestly cannot wait to see the baby in all the cute outfits."
Sophia also revealed there was one stipulation with the party: No boys (including her longtime boyfriend) allowed.
"It was women only, which I honestly think is the best way," she noted. "It was so much fun. We done so many games and ate loads of amazing food and my cake was absolutely amazing."
As for what's left before her baby officially arrives? "It's been pretty hectic but I think I'm done with everything now," she said. "I recently put up my stroller and I am obsessed."
But if you're wondering about her baby boy's name, mum's the word for now.
"I have a few names that I really like," Sophia shared. "But I am still not set on anything but I'm sure once I see him I will know what names fits right."
Read on to see all the photos from Sophia's shower: