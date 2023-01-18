DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Celebrates First Week of Motherhood With Adorable Pic of Baby Boy

Watch : DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son

Jenna Johnson deserves a 10 for this heartwarming message.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who welcomed her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy on Jan. 10, celebrated her first days of motherhood with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"One week with my little love," Jenna wrote on Jan. 17 alongside a close-up pic of her little one, facing away from the camera, snuggled up to her chest. "I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

The professional dancer went on to reflect on a popular saying that has been resonating her as she embarks on her new journey.