DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Celebrates First Week of Motherhood With Adorable Pic of Baby Boy

Jenna Johnson deserves a 10 for this heartwarming message.
The Dancing with the Stars pro, who welcomed her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy on Jan. 10, celebrated her first days of motherhood with a sweet Instagram tribute.
"One week with my little love," Jenna wrote on Jan. 17 alongside a close-up pic of her little one, facing away from the camera, snuggled up to her chest. "I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."
The professional dancer went on to reflect on a popular saying that has been resonating her as she embarks on her new journey.
"I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… 'You think you know what love is, and then you have a child,'" she continued.
My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it."
Although Jenna, 28, and Val, 36, have yet to announce their baby boy's name, fans were quick to point out in the comments the subtle hint the new mom included through the inclusion of a necklace with the letter "R."
One fan wrote, "At least we now know his name starts with R."
Another person speculated, "Ok…I think they got engaged it Italy, so I'm thinking Rome or Roman."
Aside from the eager fans itching to know more, Jenna's post was also met with love from her friends.
Hayley Erbert wrote, "He is literally perfect in every way and I'm so happy we got to get in some cuddles," while Rumer Willis added, "I can't wait to meet him."
Val and Jenna—who wed in April 2019—announced the news that they had welcomed their child in a joint post shared on Instagram.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of their newborn's hand next to their own, the parents captioned their Jan. 11 post, "Our world is forever changed. 1.10.2023."