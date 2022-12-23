Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident

Watch : Derek Hough Reveals His Love Language

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season.

Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads.

"On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident," Hayley wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. "Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for."

For Hayley, she's glad there were no other people involved with the accident. In addition, paramedics were quick to respond and help the couple out.

"We are both okay," she said. "I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."