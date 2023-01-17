Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Home From the Hospital After Scary Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has a marvelous update on his recovery.

The Avengers actor, who was hospitalized for injuries from a snowplow on New Year's Day, revealed that he's been discharged, noting in a Jan. 16 tweet that he watched the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown "with my family at home."

Hours earlier, Jeremy wrote on his Instagram Stories that he was missing his "happy place," and sent a message to fans about weather conditions. "It's a rough ride over the pass," he shared alongside a photo of the snowy area near his home. "Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

His messages come more than a week after he shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed, thanking the medical staff for their support. "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned the Jan. 6 post.