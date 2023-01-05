Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family.

Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans a glimpse of his recovery journey. In an ICU video posted to his Instagram Stories, Renner—wearing a hospital gown, shower cap and oxygen mask—and his sister laugh together as she massages his head. He jokes that it is his "first shower in definitely [a] week," adding, "Gross."

"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," the Hawkeye star captioned the Jan. 5 video. "Thank you mama...Thank you sister...Thank you all for you...For your love."

The video, which Renner, 51, also posted to Twitter, also features his mom at his bedside. In the tweet, he wrote, "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."