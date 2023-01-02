Jeremy Renner in "Critical But Stable" Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update After Hospital Release

Details about Jeremy Renner's condition have been revealed after he suffered a recent accident.

The Marvel actor is currently hospitalized due to sustaining injuries from a snow plow while in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. Jeremy's representative, Sam Mast, recently shared gave an update on the 51-year-old's health status.

"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," the representative told NBC News on Jan. 1. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

A few weeks prior to his accident, the Hawkeye star had taken to social media to share a bit of his time enjoying the snow at Lake Tahoe, where according to the Reno Gazette-Journal, he owns a home that's about 25 miles from Reno.

On Dec. 13, Jeremy—who shares daughter Ava Berlin, 9, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco—shared a photo on Twitter of a car being covered in snow, writing: "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."