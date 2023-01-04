Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed, Says He Is "Messed Up" After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner is in recovery.
After being placed in the ICU following a snow plowing accident, the Hawkeye actor gave fans a glimpse at how he is doing by sharing a selfie from his hospital bed. As seen in the photo, posted to Instagram Jan. 3, Jeremy has sustained injuries to the side of his face.
But despite his current state, the actor paired his snap with a message of gratitude. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Some users in the comment section sent Jeremy love back by penning well wishes for him. DJ Steve Aoki wrote, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!"
Isla Fisher added, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you."
Jeremy's update comes after he was hospitalized due to sustaining injuries from a snow plow incident while in Reno, Nevada on Jan. 1.
The same day, Jeremy's representative, Sam Mast, told NBC News that the Marvel actor was in "critical but stable condition" after enduring the "weather related accident."
Since then, his rep has provided further detail on how Jeremy is holding up.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," the rep told Deadline on Jan. 2. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."
As for how Jeremy ended up in harm's way? A rep told People the 51-year-old was trying to aid others by "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together."
"He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall," the Jan. 3 statement continued. "So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out."