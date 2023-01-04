Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed, Says He Is "Messed Up" After Snow Plowing Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner in ICU After Snow Plowing Accident: NEW DETAILS

Jeremy Renner is in recovery.

After being placed in the ICU following a snow plowing accident, the Hawkeye actor gave fans a glimpse at how he is doing by sharing a selfie from his hospital bed. As seen in the photo, posted to Instagram Jan. 3, Jeremy has sustained injuries to the side of his face.

But despite his current state, the actor paired his snap with a message of gratitude. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Some users in the comment section sent Jeremy love back by penning well wishes for him. DJ Steve Aoki wrote, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!"

Isla Fisher added, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you."