A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Season 13 Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Watch : Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Shade

Bravo's latest family drama is about to play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Bravoholics have watched as Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has deteriorated ever since RHONJ's upcoming season 13 finished filming last year. And for casual fans of the reality series confused by all the drama, we've got you covered with all the info you need to know.

Fans got a taste of the feud—which mainly stems from Joe and Melissa choosing to skip out on Teresa's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas—in the show's season 13 trailer, including multiple fights between the family members…some of which get physical.

While all will soon be revealed on the show's new season, which premieres Feb. 7, we've rounded up all the off-camera drama that has happened following the Giudice-Gorga family's fallout—from why Joe and Melissa chose to skip the wedding to Teresa calling Joe "not my brother," and whether the stars have any plans to reconcile in the future.