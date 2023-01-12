Exclusive

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Strip Down for Steamy Photo Shoot

In an E! News exclusive, Jessie James Decker is joined by husband Eric Decker in a steamy photo shoot for her new Kittenish Basics Collection, launching on Jan. 12. See the pics.

By Brody Brown, Gabrielle Chung Jan 12, 2023 2:04 AMTags
FashionInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesEric DeckerJessie James Decker
Watch: Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Her Daily Diet

No need to turn the lights down low: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have no problem with PDA.

The country music singer and the NFL star weren't shy about showing off their love—and their rock hard bods—in E! News' exclusive look at their steamy photo shoot for Jessie's Kittenish Basics Collection. Clad in black underwear and socks from the new line, launching on Jan. 12 on Kittenish.com and at all four Kittenish retail stores, the husband-and-wife duo couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed for the camera.

"The best part of doing a photo shoot together is that we get to spend time together, having fun, being playful, and it always feels natural," Jessie told E! News. "We've been married and together for so long that there is a natural chemistry."

In fact, the fashion mogul joked that she and Eric "took it too far" at one point during the shoot, leading to several cheeky snaps that she "would be mortified if they got out."

photos
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Are the Hottest Couple Ever

As she explained, "There were quite a few that I found highly inappropriate."

While it's safe to say that Jessie has tucked those pics away from daughter Vivianne, 8, and Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, she noted her little ones don't actually mind seeing general PDA from mom and dad.

John Hillin/KITTENISH

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

"They definitely see their parents kissing and snuggling and cuddling," Jessie said. "They pretend and say, 'Ew, mom,' but they smile and they love it because it shows them the love their parents have for each other."

As for how she and Eric prepared for the shoot, Jessie said she "didn't really do anything," but her "super active" husband stuck to his workout routine to keep his "rockin' body."

 

John Hillin/KITTENISH

"I am still living off my Dancing With the Stars body," admitted Jessie, who competed on season 21 of the ABC dance competition last year. "I'm in the best shape of my life! I got really toned and lean. I loved what it did, and I want to maintain that."

The Kittenish Basics Collection includes thongs, bodysuits, crop T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks and more. It will be available for purchase online and at Kittenish brick-and-mortar stories in Nashville, Dallas, Scottsdale and Tampa.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

4

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

5
Exclusive

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Strip Down for Steamy Photo Shoot