Jessie James Decker Reflects on "Really Hard" DWTS Experience After Elimination

Watch : Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again

Jessie James Decker has hung up her dancing shoes for good.

The country music star, who competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside pro partner Alan Bersten, was eliminated on the Oct. 24 episode, outlasting competitors like Joseph Baena and Teresa Giudice.

While she didn't take home the Mirrorball Trophy this time around, don't expect to see Jessie back competing anytime soon.

"I don't think I would do it again," Jessie exclusively told E! News at the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9. "But I'll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me."

Jessie described the experience as "really hard" and revealed her overall success in the competition made it easier to step away.

"I feel like I would have missed it if I didn't make it as long as I did," she said. "I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience."