How Jessie James Decker Built Her Winning Marriage With Eric Decker

Watch : Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Her Daily Diet

Parenting three kids in the middle of a pandemic has forced Jessie James Decker to really lean into her creativity.

Her days are jam packed with studio sessions—the country pop singer-songwriter eager to release her fourth studio album when concert venues open up—meetings for clothing brand Kittenish and recipe testing for her follow-up to last fall's Just Feed Me. And yet she and husband Eric Decker manage to ink in some crucial one-on-ones.

"Our kids are back in school," she explained on E!'s Daily Pop this past September. "We take advantage of those handful of hours during the day."

More than seven years into marriage, the two have worked out quite the successful game plan.

"People have asked us, 'How is the quarantine on your marriage?'" she noted to E! News in January. And the answer is....not all that much different. "He retired from football about a year before this whole pandemic," she explained. "So it wasn't, like, a shocker. He didn't have work to go to anymore and he was at home. And I work from home a lot, too. So we were just kind of adjusted to that."