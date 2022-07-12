Eric Decker Has the Best Reaction After Son Forrest Snaps NSFW Photo of Him

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker’s 4-year-old son Forrest took a picture of the former football player in the shower, reminding the retired athlete that it's "time to change the code" on his phone.

Eric Decker wasn't expecting this photo shoot.

The former NFL star was taking a shower when his son Forrest, 4, got into the camera app on his dad's phone and snapped a picture of Eric in the nude. 

"Time to change the code…," he wrote after the naked picture was uploaded and then deleted from Instagram. "So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower."

As for Eric's wife Jessie James Decker, she found out about the incident when a friend bared it out for her. "No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," her pal Alaina texted. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

And yes, the country singer was just as shook as the rest of us. "Omg," she wrote back in the text, later posting on Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji, "I can't even @ericdecker."

Although, this isn't the first time Eric has made us blush. In fact, Jessie has posted a few pictures of her hubby in the buff over the years, even most recently in March.

"The birthday boy in his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece," the mom of three wrote on Instagram at the time. "My man is 35 and aging like fine wine."

And if you don't want a sip, you can GTFO, so says Jessie. When a commenter wrote "TMI" with a vomiting emoji on one of her sexy bathtub snaps for her husband, the 34-year-old was quick to fire back. "I can't imagine what's on your computer history," Jessie wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

