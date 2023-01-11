Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More

That's a wrap on the 2023 Golden Globes. Celebrate the star-studded night with behind-the-scenes pics of your fave celebs—including Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Rihanna, Jenna Ortega and more.

There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.

In terms of the Best Television Series winners, Abbott Elementary won in the Musical or Comedy category and House of the Dragon was honored among the dramas. In addition, The White Lotus was dubbed Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

As for the victors in the Best Motion Picture categories, The Banshees of Inisherin won in the Musical or Comedy group and The Fabelmans took home the prize in the drama set. 

What's more, Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett Award and Eddie Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

While fans got to watch most of the event on TV, there may have been a few candid moments they didn't get to see.

To look back at a few, keep scrolling.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Austin Butler & Brad Pitt

We can't help falling in love with this picture of the Elvis actor and Babylon star.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

It was date night for the supermodel and Tokio Hotel member, who tied the knot in 2019.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus star, who took home the trophy in the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, lit up the red carpet like the 4th of July with her dazzling Dolce & Gabbana dress.

 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White

This photo of the The Bear star after he was named Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy was truly *chef's kiss.*

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan & Angela Bassett

How excited were the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star about their wins? Their expressions say it all.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Ana de Armas

The Blonde actress gave the big night a thumbs up.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

The Golden Globes may have been held on a Tuesday, but fans were certainly excited to see the Wednesday star.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Hilary Swank & Martin McDonagh

P.S. we love this photo of the actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, and The Banshees of Inisherin filmmaker, who won in the directing and screenplay categories.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Letitia Wright

The Black Panther star was all smiles in her Prada dress backstage.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

This photo of the Abbott Elementary creator, who was named Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, celebrating her wins gets an A+.


Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones & Andrew Garfield

It's your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and the Under the Banner of Heaven star.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Billy Porter & Angela Bassett

These two certainly know how to strike a fabulous pose.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Mike White & F. Murray Abraham

Alexa, play The White Lotus theme song in honor of the show winning Best Limited Series or TV Movie.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

And the award for one of the most stylish couples at the Golden Globes goes to...

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph & Lisa Ann Walter

Listen up, class! Barbara Howard and Melissa Schemmenti have an announcement: Abbott Elementary has been named Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu star served up gorgeous fashion with her Christian Dior dress.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Rihanna

I mean, who wouldn't want to get a selfie with RiRi, whose hit "Lift Me Up" was up for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...the actor and the director had a reunion at the Golden Globes.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder & Jean Smart

The co-stars, who were both nominees for their performances in Hacks, smiled for the camera.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett & Rihanna

The actress and the singer stunned in their respective Pamella Roland and Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensembles.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

The Pose star dazzled in her Balmain gown.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Billy Porter & Eddie Murphy

The Kinky Boots alum and the Cecil B. DeMille Award winner got together for a quick photo.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Letitia Wright & Austin Butler

*Says in Elvis voice*: Thank you, thank you very much for this cool picture, Letitia and Austin following his Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama win.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis & Michelle Williams

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star and The Fabelmans actress shared a quick hug at the event.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Lily James

How much did you love the Pam & Tommy actress' Versace gown?

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Glen Powell, Julia Garner, & Jay Ellis

This photo of the Top Gun: Maverick stars and the Ozark actress winning her award may leave fans soaring with glee. 

