Jerrod Carmichael Shares His Unfiltered Opinion of Dave Chappelle

The kids are alright. At least, that's how Jerrod Carmichael feels.

The comedian reflected on coming out as gay in his HBO Max comedy special this May, revealing that his 15-year-old niece was the only family member to acknowledge his bravery. "She hit me with a quick text," he told GQ, adding that she wrote, "''I see you. I hear you.'"

It's for this reason and many others that Jerrod has great respect and admiration for people his niece's age. Well, he didn't say it in those exact terms. He actually said: "I love this generation. I actually f--k with them, and f--k all those comedians that are going so hard against them."

And yes, when he says "those comedians," he's talking about controversial figures, particularly Dave Chappelle. Jerrod railed against the Chappelle Show host, who's made transphobic remarks on multiple occasions. "Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro?" Jerrod said. "That's the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans s--t? It's an odd hill to die on."