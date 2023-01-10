Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes will feature appearances by Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and more live from The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 10, 2023
New year means new red carpet fashion!

Just like that, award season is officially here with the 2023 Golden Globes kicking things off with a star-studded event near Hollywood. On Jan. 10, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the live telecast, which celebrates the best in movies and TV from the past year. 

Ryan Murphy is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award for his body of work on the small screen while Eddie Murphy will accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As for the complete list of nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film categories with eight nods. As for Abbott Elementary, ABC's hit comedy deserves an A for five nods including Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy). 

"Blessed and highly favored," cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote on Instagram Dec. 13 after learning of her Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series nomination. "Thank you @GoldenGlobes. It's a golden season."

Before presenters like Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan and Ana de Armas reveal the winners, however, there's a red carpet worth talking about. After all, a few rainy showers in Southern California wouldn't stop the stars from showing up in designer gowns and stunning accessories.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite attendees are wearing.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Henry Golding

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana, Styled by Gaelle Paul

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton, Styled by Samantha McMillen

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Pamella Roland, Styled by Jennifer Austin

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In Chanel, Styled by Kate Young 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Letitia Wright

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Kerry Condon

In Brandon Maxwell, Styled by Emma Jade Morrison

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Gucci, Styled by Enrique Melendez

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Julia Garner

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Paul Dano

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Paul W. Downs

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

