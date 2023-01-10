Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

New year means new red carpet fashion!

Just like that, award season is officially here with the 2023 Golden Globes kicking things off with a star-studded event near Hollywood. On Jan. 10, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the live telecast, which celebrates the best in movies and TV from the past year.

Ryan Murphy is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award for his body of work on the small screen while Eddie Murphy will accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As for the complete list of nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film categories with eight nods. As for Abbott Elementary, ABC's hit comedy deserves an A for five nods including Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy).

"Blessed and highly favored," cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote on Instagram Dec. 13 after learning of her Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series nomination. "Thank you @GoldenGlobes. It's a golden season."