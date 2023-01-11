Jennifer Coolidge's Stylist Reveals How Her Golden Globes Dress Is Fit for Tanya McQuoid

Watch : 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Jennifer Coolidge has officially checked into the 2023 Golden Globes.

While attending the star-studded ceremony on Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The White Lotus actress swapped out one of her famous caftans from the HBO series for a glitzy off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown.

"Jennifer has a great eye," the actress' go-to stylist Gaelle Paul exclusively told E! News about her look. "Dolce really understands how to build the perfect dress for her."

The fashion expert wasn't exaggerating either, as he noted that the Italian brand's team was "sewing until late last night" so Jennifer's black custom creation would shine bright on the red carpet. After all, the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

As for why the Legally Blonde star chose this particular look for the Golden Globes? Well, put simply, there's a connection to the second season of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Taormina, Italy.

"There were a lot of Dolce & Gabbana dresses in The White Lotus," Gaelle shared, "So, tonight she is wearing Dolce & Gabbana!"