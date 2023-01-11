Exclusive

Jennifer Coolidge's Stylist Reveals How Her Golden Globes Dress Is Fit for Tanya McQuoid

Jennifer Coolidge brought the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globes with a custom, off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown. Get all the dazzling details behind her look below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 11, 2023 12:31 AM
Watch: 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Jennifer Coolidge has officially checked into the 2023 Golden Globes.

While attending the star-studded ceremony on Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, The White Lotus actress swapped out one of her famous caftans from the HBO series for a glitzy off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown.

"Jennifer has a great eye," the actress' go-to stylist Gaelle Paul exclusively told E! News about her look. "Dolce really understands how to build the perfect dress for her."

The fashion expert wasn't exaggerating either, as he noted that the Italian brand's team was "sewing until late last night" so Jennifer's black custom creation would shine bright on the red carpet. After all, the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

As for why the Legally Blonde star chose this particular look for the Golden Globes? Well, put simply, there's a connection to the second season of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Taormina, Italy.

"There were a lot of Dolce & Gabbana dresses in The White Lotus," Gaelle shared, "So, tonight she is wearing Dolce & Gabbana!"

It's no surprise Jennifer pulled out all of the fashion stops for the event, especially considering tonight marks an extra special occasion for her.

Jennifer is not only presenting an award tonight but she's also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Of course, Jennifer isn't the only celebrity to showcase her swoon-worthy style. Keep scrolling to see all of the incredible red carpet moments at the 2023 Golden Globes.

—Reporting by Elyse Dupre

