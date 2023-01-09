Shaun White Thanks Girlfriend Nina Dobrev For "Making Life Incredible" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Nina Dobrev Shares Birthday Message to BF Shaun White

Shaun White's birthday tribute to Nina Dobrev is pure gold.

The Olympian, 36, celebrated the actress turning 34 on Jan. 9 with a message that's sure to glide straight into your heart.

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Dobrev rocking a tiger-striped sweater and cat ears along with a pink wig and sunglasses. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

And his sweet shout-out appeared to stick the landing in Dobrev's eyes. "We're on a one way rocket ship to Uranus, baby!" she commented, adding a series of laughing and kissing emojis.

In terms of how they're marking the big day, the snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries alum seem to be enjoying a trip to Antarctica. Over the past few days, White has posted footage of them boarding a plane, observing penguins and him swimming in the frigid water. And on Dobrev's birthday, he shared a photo of her on a helicopter ride, adding, "Antarctica never looked so good!"