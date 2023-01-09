Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Makeup Artist Reveals Her Hack For Fresh, Sculpted Skin

Thanks to TikTok, the secret to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's flawless makeup has been unmasked.
In recent days, the beauty community has gone wild over the backward technique makeup artist Mary Phillips uses to give her A-list clients—Kendall, Hailey, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and more—sculpted but fresh skin.
So, what does that mean? Well, Mary contours and conceals the face before she applies foundation instead of doing it the other way around. Yes, you read that correctly: contour first, foundation second. User @inamarimaki summed up the beauty hack best, saying Mary "basically flips the normal makeup routine."
And after the technique went viral, Mary even joined TikTok to explain her method.
"It's like laying down the bones under the skin," she shared in the Jan. 9 video. "The contour and the highlight being the bones and the skin being the foundation."
This isn't the first time she's given an in-depth look at her beauty trick.
In a 2018 tutorial on YouTuber Melissa Alatorre's channel, Mary noted that applying contour as the first step is comparable to "creating the bone structure." Once she's shaped the face with contour and concealer, she'll blend it out with a brush.
Afterward, she'll add foundation and blend it out with a fluffy powder brush (another interesting hack since she doesn't use a foundation brush). Next, she contours and highlights the face again and will layer a darker foundation on top so it all looks seamless.
