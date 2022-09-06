Hailey Bieber Gives Her TikTok-Viral Glazed Donut Nails a Fall Update

Watch : Necessary Realness: Hailey Bieber, The Wades & Morgan Takes on TikTok

Donut freak out, Hailey Bieber just added a fun new twist to her viral glazed donut nails.

The Rhode Skin founder shared a drool-worthy TikTok on Sept. 3 to showcase her fresh manicure—a shimmery bronzy color with a glossy finish—from nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.

"I know we're tired of my constant color switch up but," Hailey captioned her 11-second video, alongside close-up shots of her almond-shaped nails, "the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall."

The 25-year-old's updated version of her original glazed donut nails has already become a hit. Many of her followers commented on the style, with one fan replying, "My life philosophy is simple, whatever Hailey Bieber does… I do."

A second commented, "Soo pretty! I'm obsessed," while another follower added, "Not you getting the girlies to rush to the nail salon again."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Hailey has been in a fall mood.