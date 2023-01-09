Prepare for Your Jaw to Drop at the Riskiest Golden Globes Fashion of All Time

Relive the biggest boundary-pushing style moments in Golden Globes history. From Cher's ab-baring two-piece to Fran Drescher's floral headpiece, these looks were anything but basic.

The Golden Globes wouldn't be complete without daring style.

Every year, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars kick off awards season with a fashionable bang. Whether celebrities are wearing larger-than-life designs or showcasing their bold makeup choices, there's no denying that the red carpet is full of award-worthy looks.

And when it comes to the Golden Globes, there are no fashion rules. 

Over the years, stars have cemented themselves in pop culture history by stepping out in boundary-pushing clothes. Think Fran Drescher at the 1996 ceremony, when she donned a white body-hugging dress with an enormous floral bouquet headpiece. Then, there's Gwyneth Paltrow, who proved less is more after wearing a completely see-through tulle gown by Fendi for the 2020 event.

But no one redefines red carpet style quite like Cher. For the 1973 Golden Globes, the legendary singer wowed in a midriff-baring top with a plunging keyhole cutout that she paired with matching bottoms and a fur coat.

Keep scrolling to turn back time and see more jaw-dropping looks from the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joey King

The Bullet Train actress made a dramatic entrance at the 2020 ceremony in an optical illusion Iris Van Herpen design.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Fran Drescher

The Nanny nominee rocked florals in an unexpected way at the 1996 Golden Globes: on her head. 

KMazur/WireImage
Courtney Love

In true Courtney fashion, she made sure all eyes were on her as she sizzled in a cutout dress with blue beaded embellishments.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder proved less is more with her completely sheer Fendi gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cameron Diaz

In the last year of the 1990s, the There's Something About Mary nominee boldly hit the red carpet in a floor-length floral wrap layered over pants. 

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Bette Midler

In 1980, the triple threat was a winner rocking some one-of-a-kind print.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Heather Locklear

In 1996, the Melrose Place nominee channeled some daring glamour in the form of this metallic gown with a slit spanning most of the dress.   

Shutterstock
Kerry Washington

The Scandal star chose a sleek, yet sexy Altuzarra look that included a structured blazer (sans a shirt underneath) and a thigh-high skirt.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jane Seymour

Back in 1987, Jane Seymour brought plenty of moons to the star-studded night courtesy of her standout dress print. 

Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images
Sonny & Cher

No one takes more fashion risks than Cher, who wore a jaw-dropping top with a plunging keyhole cutout that she paired with matching bottoms and a fur coat.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Paula Patton

The actress stood out from the crowd at the 2014 golden Globes in this Stéphane Rolland design featuring head-to-toe sculptural ruffles. 

ZUMAPress.com
Nicole Kidman

The actress appeared to draw inspiration from the 1920s with her sequined halter dress at the 2004 Golden Globes. She accessorized the sheer, backless design with a beaded headband. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

While you more frequently see tie-dye on T-shirts, that didn't stop the actress from attending the 2012 Golden globes in a voluminous Monique Lhuillier dress in a similar eye-catching print. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Renée Zellweger

With its nude illusion bodice, mermaid tail and cut-out shoulders, there was a lot to the actress' 2009 Golden Globes Carolina Herrera look. 

 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Juliette Lewis

The actress made heads turn with lavish headpiece and sexy slip dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter

Never one to adhere to fashion rules, the star boldly stepped out in a colorful pair of mismatched shoes at the 2011 Golden Globes. Her floral Vivienne Westwood gown with tulle detailing was just as attention-grabbing as her quirky footwear. 

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com
Lara Flynn Boyle

The actress made a gutsy move by donning a ballerina-style dress complete with a flouncy tutu at the 2003 award show. Her lace-up heels completed the unforgettable red carpet look. 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Melanie Griffith

While attending the 1987 ceremony, the Working Girl actress shined bright in a rainbow-colored sequin gown.

