Prepare for Your Jaw to Drop at the Riskiest Golden Globes Fashion of All Time

The Golden Globes wouldn't be complete without daring style.

Every year, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars kick off awards season with a fashionable bang. Whether celebrities are wearing larger-than-life designs or showcasing their bold makeup choices, there's no denying that the red carpet is full of award-worthy looks.

And when it comes to the Golden Globes, there are no fashion rules.

Over the years, stars have cemented themselves in pop culture history by stepping out in boundary-pushing clothes. Think Fran Drescher at the 1996 ceremony, when she donned a white body-hugging dress with an enormous floral bouquet headpiece. Then, there's Gwyneth Paltrow, who proved less is more after wearing a completely see-through tulle gown by Fendi for the 2020 event.

But no one redefines red carpet style quite like Cher. For the 1973 Golden Globes, the legendary singer wowed in a midriff-baring top with a plunging keyhole cutout that she paired with matching bottoms and a fur coat.