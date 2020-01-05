It's officially official: awards season is here.

The 2020 Golden Globes have commenced, and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed along the famous red carpet on Sunday night serving bawdy and face.

And while some of our favorite stars went for the classic route, others pushed the style boundaries with daring designs and over-the-top ensembles that are certainly setting the tone for the rest of the major events slated this year.

Case in point: Billy Portertraipsed down the red carpet as if it were his runway wearing an all-white outfit that made him look oh-so-angelic. From the enchanting color to the feathery confection at his hem and the rhinestone details wrapped around his tailored blazer, this is a lewk to remember.

Most notably, Joey King set the fashion bar very high when she arrived wearing an optical-illusion design by Iris van Herpen. As if her daring piece wasn't eye-catching enough, the 20-year-old star dazzled everyone from head-to-toe. Her larger-than-life sleeves, white-hot heels and fresh-faced makeup certainly made a statement all on its own.