Proof That These Golden Globes Fashion Moments Are Worthy of an Award

The red carpet has never looked so good.
When it comes to swoon-worthy style, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always bring their A-game to the Golden Globes. From shimmery designs that shine as bright as flashing cameras to commanding capes and voluminous ballgowns that demand a dramatic entrance, there's no shortage of eye-catching fashion.
And before celebrities shut down the red carpet once more during this year's awards show on Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane and spotlighting the most memorable red carpet looks in Golden Globes history.
Think Lady Gaga's Cinderella moment at the 2019 ceremony, when she wowed in a strapless baby blue Valentino ballgown that paid homage to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.
Plus, there's Evan Rachel Wood and Jennifer Aniston who proved that a pantsuit can make a powerful style statement.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous, fierce and fun looks that have graced the Golden Globes red carpet over the years.
