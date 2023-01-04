Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Posts About 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch : Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Katie Maloney is ready for a more positive year in 2023.

The Vanderpump Rules star kicked off the New Year by sharing several eyebrow-raising messages on Instagram that seemingly reference her divorce from ex-husband and co-star Tom Schwartz, which was finalized in October.

The Bravolebrity reshared a post from writer Gary Janetti that read "For me, 2023 is going to be all about revenge." And according to Bravo's Daily Dish, Katie added her own comment, "Done. It's over for these hoes."

She posted a second IG story that read, "The bounce back of a lifetime."

Katie and Tom announced their breakup in March 2022 after six years of marriage—and 12 total as a couple. Katie formally filed for divorce a week later on Mar. 22.

At BravoCon in October, she promised VPR fans many "awkward [and] uncomfortable" moments between her and ex when their split plays out on the series' upcoming 10th season.