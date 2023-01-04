Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Posts About 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney is ready for a more positive year in 2023.
The Vanderpump Rules star kicked off the New Year by sharing several eyebrow-raising messages on Instagram that seemingly reference her divorce from ex-husband and co-star Tom Schwartz, which was finalized in October.
The Bravolebrity reshared a post from writer Gary Janetti that read "For me, 2023 is going to be all about revenge." And according to Bravo's Daily Dish, Katie added her own comment, "Done. It's over for these hoes."
She posted a second IG story that read, "The bounce back of a lifetime."
Katie and Tom announced their breakup in March 2022 after six years of marriage—and 12 total as a couple. Katie formally filed for divorce a week later on Mar. 22.
At BravoCon in October, she promised VPR fans many "awkward [and] uncomfortable" moments between her and ex when their split plays out on the series' upcoming 10th season.
However, she insisted she and the TomTom co-founder made it a point to "prioritize our friendship," adding that "there wasn't any hate or animosity or anything like that."
She also revealed how their divorce affected the cast dynamics. "I felt like I didn't have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let's put it that way," Katie shared. "A lot of friends who actually weren't true friends."
Season 10 will also likely shed light on Tom's rumored fling with co-star Raquel Leviss, which Tom teased at BravoCon.
"We have, like, a connection," he told E! News of Raquel. "Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."
