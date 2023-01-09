How Kate Middleton Is Adjusting to Life as Princess of Wales

In announcing that William was succeeding him as Prince of Wales—a title historically bestowed on the eldest son of the reigning monarch—Charles said in an address broadcast Sept. 9, the day after the queen died, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

But first, the couple—married now for almost 12 years and together for the better part of 20—had a matriarch to mourn. And, due to yet another quirk of the royal rigmarole, how they comported themselves as the U.K. said goodbye to the woman who'd been on the throne for a record 70 years influenced national sentiment about the fate of the entire institution.

"Of all the incredible tributes that came out of the royal family, there wasn't one from the new Princess of Wales," The New Royals author Katie Nicholl, who's also written books about Kate and William, said on Vanity Fair's Dynasty podcast. "She has been completely silent in her mourning in all of this, and she's let her presence do the talking—and it's a very powerful presence."