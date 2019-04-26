Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 12:43 PM
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton often prefers something borrowed. That is, from her own jewelry box.
For Easter services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a light blue Alexander McQueen coat and gray, Jane Taylor fascinator, an outfit she had previously donned while on tour in Australia in 2014. But look a little closer and you may notice another familiar piece on the 37-year-old royal.
Paying homage to her upcoming wedding anniversary—she and husband Prince William will celebrate eight years on April 29—the mom of three donned the Robinson Pelham diamond earrings she first wore on their big day back in 2011.
The pear-shaped earrings were a gift from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and inspired by the family's coat of arms. The design features three acorns—which represent Kate, her sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton—and stylized oak leaves, a nod to the trees that surrounded her childhood home.
Though she's often one to shop in her own closet, the Brit has rarely stepped out wearing these specific earrings. Outside of her vows, Kate has only ever donned the design in 2016 at the Order of the Garter service.
Eight years and three children later, the Duke and Duchess are still going strong. "It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled," Prince William previously raved to the BBC. "Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."
Happy (early) anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!
