Why Taylor Swift Is Skipping the 2023 Met Gala

Taylor Swift would've been a style mastermind at the 2023 Met Gala.
E! News confirms the "Maroon" singer—who's in the middle of her beloved Eras Tour—is not attending the May 1 red carpet event. Instead, she is getting ready for her record-breaking shows in Nashville on May 5, 6 and 7.
Her besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are also skipping the Met Gala this year. (See all the stars who are attending the 2023 Met Gala here).
The Grammy winner has not been back to the Met Gala since 2016, when a then-bleached blonde Taylor served as a co-host of the event. The 2016 Met Gala is also when the artist is rumored to have connected with Joe Alwyn, as she referenced in her song "Dress," singing, "Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached."
The duo went on to date for six years until recently calling it quits.
While both the "Bejeweled" singer and the Conversations With Friends actor have yet to formally address their split, Taylor previously opened up about the pressure they faced throughout their relationship.
During an October discussion about her Midnights song "Lavender Haze," Taylor explained, "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," she continued. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."
"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it," she continued. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."
