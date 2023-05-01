Is Ryan Reynolds Attending Met Gala 2023 Without Wife Blake Lively? He Says...

Watch : Blake Lively's Met Gala FASHION: From "Gossip Girl" to Now

The Met Gala 2023 will go on without one of Hollywood's most stylish couples in attendance.

Days after Blake Lively revealed she'll be skipping the fashionable New York City event, her husband Ryan Reynolds confirmed he'll be sitting out as well. In fact, the Deadpool actor and Wrexham AFC Football Club partner Rob McElhenney are traveling overseas on Met Gala day.

"We'll be in the U.K.," Ryan told Access Hollywood April 29. "We have Wrexham business to deal with."

Added Rob, "Monday night we're on a plane."

Blake and Ryan's absence from May 1's Met Gala comes after they turned heads in jaw-dropping looks at last year's event. For the Met Gala 2022, the couple—who recently welcomed their fourth child together—served up memorable fashion moments while also serving as co-chairs of the event.

The Gossip Girl alum even delivered two looks on the red carpet, showing up in a copper Atelier Versace gown, complete with an oversized bow, before it was transformed into an icy green design, with gloves to match. The look was a nod to New York City and the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."