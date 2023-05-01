Is Ryan Reynolds Attending Met Gala 2023 Without Wife Blake Lively? He Says...

Days after Blake Lively announced that she'll be skipping the Met Gala 2023, her husband Ryan Reynolds revealed where he'll be on the first Monday in May.

The Met Gala 2023 will go on without one of Hollywood's most stylish couples in attendance.

Days after Blake Lively revealed she'll be skipping the fashionable New York City event, her husband Ryan Reynolds confirmed he'll be sitting out as well. In fact, the Deadpool actor and Wrexham AFC Football Club partner Rob McElhenney are traveling overseas on Met Gala day.

"We'll be in the U.K.," Ryan told Access Hollywood April 29. "We have Wrexham business to deal with."

Added Rob, "Monday night we're on a plane."

Blake and Ryan's absence from May 1's Met Gala comes after they turned heads in jaw-dropping looks at last year's event. For the Met Gala 2022, the couple—who recently welcomed their fourth child together—served up memorable fashion moments while also serving as co-chairs of the event.

The Gossip Girl alum even delivered two looks on the red carpet, showing up in a copper Atelier Versace gown, complete with an oversized bow, before it was transformed into an icy green design, with gloves to match. The look was a nod to New York City and the night's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

photos
Fashion Rewind: Inside the Met Gala in 2003

Blake shared with E! News at the time that the train of her dress featured "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to NYC.

While we won't be getting a new Blake ensemble at the event this year, do yourself a simple favor and revisit her most memorable Met Gala looks of all time!

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Shutterstock
2022

The Age of Adaline star, who served as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala, arrived at the event in a gorgeous Versace Atelier gown—that transformed into a second look once she hit the iconic steps. 

