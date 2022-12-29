Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his band shared. Currently undergoing treatment, the 45-year-old hopes to be back on tour by next spring.

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage 4 cancer, the band shared on Instagram Dec. 28.

"Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," lead singer Isaac Brook, who formed the band in 1992 with Green and former bassist Eric Judy, wrote. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

It was a sentiment echoed by the 45-year-old's mom. "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green,," Carol Namatame shared on Facebook over the holidays without specifying the type of cancer he has. "He's [sic] is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

Indeed, according to Seattle radio host Marco Collins, Green is doing well given the circumstance.

"His prognosis is good!" Collins said. "Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

Earlier this month, the band wrapped its tour celebrating 25th anniversary of the 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West, with Green performing at their Dec. 1 show in Los Angeles. They are also scheduled to perform at 2023's Lollapalooza festivals.

"He played a lot of shows with the cancer but the doctor gave him the green light to play all the way up to the last West Coast date," his brother Adam told Fox News. "His goal is to be back on tour this spring in South America. He has about 4 weeks of Chemo and Radiation left."

