Jane Fonda Shares Her Cancer Is in Remission After Chemotherapy Treatment

Watch : Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer

Jane Fonda has extra reasons to celebrate her 85th birthday later this month.

The Grace and Frankie star got some good news in time for her Dec. 21 birthday—her cancer is in remission! In a statement shared on her website on Dec. 15, the Monster-in-Law actress revealed that she can discontinue chemotherapy and called it "The Best Birthday Present Ever."

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she wrote. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

Jane shared in September that she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin's is a cancer that begins in white blood cells and it affects the lymph system, which is part of the immune system, according to cancer.org.