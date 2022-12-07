Teddi Mellencamp Shares Photo of Her Surgery Scars After “Eye-Opening” Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp has a clean bill of health.

Two months after undergoing surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram to share news regarding her skin cancer scare.

"Pathology is back—the surgeries were successful and the margins are clear," she shared with her fans in a Dec. 7 post. "I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about."

Along with the update, Teddi included a photo of the scars her now bears on the back her right shoulder, along with a before pic in the next slide.

Teddi noted that she also had a healthy mammogram and will continue to get her skin checked out every four to six weeks, as her doctor told her the number of melanoma she had in one area could be a record.

"So I say peace out to 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes— I gladly hardly knew ya—and hello to a new sense of peace," she continued. "It's been eye-opening how quickly things can change and it's a lesson I will never forget, nor quit speaking up about. I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care."