Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"

Watch : Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).

"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar," he wrote alongside a Dec. 28 Instagram photo of the couple with their dog, Bugz. "She manages to make every Christmas better than the last-even while being in her third trimester."

As Tarek noted, the season has been beyond joyous.

"She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays," he added. "And sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special. For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I'm never going back! I don't know how she does it, but I feel so lucky."