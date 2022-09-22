Chrishell Stause Pens Birthday Message to “Sexy Musical Genius” G Flip

Watch : See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

Chrishell Stause is flipping out over her partner's 28th birthday.

The Selling Sunset star penned a sweet tribute on social media to G Flip in honor of their special day.

"It is already Sept 22nd right now in Australia so HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!" Chrishell captioned the Instagram post, alongside a carousel of pictures of the two together. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human."

The reality star then gushed over her "sexy musical genius," adding, "The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves one hell of a celebration because wow-WELL DONE!!"

Chrishell, who first sparked romance rumors with the singer in May, concluded her birthday post to G Flip by sharing some of the things that she loves about the musician.