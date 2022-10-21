See Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa on Babymoon That Was "Exactly What We Needed"

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae Young has gone from selling sunset to basking in the sunshine.

The pregnant TV personality and husband Tarek El Moussa gave an inside look at their vacation, which served as a celebration for their one year wedding anniversary and their babymoon.

"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," Heather explained in her Oct. 20 Instagram Story before asking Tarek, "Honey, can you believe we have been married one year?" Tarek cheekily replied, "Oooh yeah!"

As seen in the pair's respective Instagram Stories, Heather and Tarek are celebrating the milestones at a beachside location. The Selling Sunset star shared a look at their seaside view on Oct. 21 with the words, "Exactly what we needed for an anniversary/baby moon."

The retreat seems like the perfect place for romance, peace and quiet—but as it turns out, quiet wasn't a part of the equation. While filming Heather lounging out on the balcony, Tarek got real about the noisy situation happening outside their room.