See Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa on Babymoon That Was "Exactly What We Needed"

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa took a seaside vacation in honor of their one year wedding anniversary and their babymoon. Learn about the trip that was "the perfect weekend."

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 21, 2022 10:11 PMTags
PregnanciesVacationCouplesCelebritiesTarek El MoussaSelling Sunset
Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae Young has gone from selling sunset to basking in the sunshine.

The pregnant TV personality and husband Tarek El Moussa gave an inside look at their vacation, which served as a celebration for their one year wedding anniversary and their babymoon.

"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," Heather explained in her Oct. 20 Instagram Story before asking Tarek, "Honey, can you believe we have been married one year?" Tarek cheekily replied, "Oooh yeah!"

As seen in the pair's respective Instagram Stories, Heather and Tarek are celebrating the milestones at a beachside location. The Selling Sunset star shared a look at their seaside view on Oct. 21 with the words, "Exactly what we needed for an anniversary/baby moon."

The retreat seems like the perfect place for romance, peace and quiet—but as it turns out, quiet wasn't a part of the equation. While filming Heather lounging out on the balcony, Tarek got real about the noisy situation happening outside their room.

photos
Inside Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's Gender Reveal Party

"We wanted a romantic vacation away from construction noise and guess what's been going on all day," Tarek teased. "Just construction all day."

Nonetheless, it appears the pair are still enjoying their time together, with Heather giving an update from their hotel on Oct. 21, saying, "Food First 48 and robe life @therealtarekelmoussa the perfect weekend."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

2

Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

Tarek and Heather—who have been open about their fertility journey—broke the news of the pregnancy in July. At the time, Heather surprised Tarek—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Haack—with a box containing positive pregnancy tests. Later that month, the pair announced that they are expecting a little boy.

And it's safe to say she is ready for his arrival.

"Holding this boy every day but I can't wait to hold him in real life," she captioned a Sept. 12 Instagram post. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

2

Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

3

Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended

4
Exclusive

Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

5

Dixie D'Amelio Shares Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis