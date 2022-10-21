See Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa on Babymoon That Was "Exactly What We Needed"

Heather Rae Young has gone from selling sunset to basking in the sunshine.
The pregnant TV personality and husband Tarek El Moussa gave an inside look at their vacation, which served as a celebration for their one year wedding anniversary and their babymoon.
"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," Heather explained in her Oct. 20 Instagram Story before asking Tarek, "Honey, can you believe we have been married one year?" Tarek cheekily replied, "Oooh yeah!"
As seen in the pair's respective Instagram Stories, Heather and Tarek are celebrating the milestones at a beachside location. The Selling Sunset star shared a look at their seaside view on Oct. 21 with the words, "Exactly what we needed for an anniversary/baby moon."
The retreat seems like the perfect place for romance, peace and quiet—but as it turns out, quiet wasn't a part of the equation. While filming Heather lounging out on the balcony, Tarek got real about the noisy situation happening outside their room.
"We wanted a romantic vacation away from construction noise and guess what's been going on all day," Tarek teased. "Just construction all day."
Nonetheless, it appears the pair are still enjoying their time together, with Heather giving an update from their hotel on Oct. 21, saying, "Food First 48 and robe life @therealtarekelmoussa the perfect weekend."
Tarek and Heather—who have been open about their fertility journey—broke the news of the pregnancy in July. At the time, Heather surprised Tarek—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Haack—with a box containing positive pregnancy tests. Later that month, the pair announced that they are expecting a little boy.
And it's safe to say she is ready for his arrival.
"Holding this boy every day but I can't wait to hold him in real life," she captioned a Sept. 12 Instagram post. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant."