Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Put on Bed Rest For "Unbearable" Sciatica Pain

"He just lights up my day," Heather wrote on her Story next to a pic of Brayden lying on her bed. "Comes in my room to check on me to make sure I am feeling OK."

This sweet gesture is not the first time Brayden has been by Heather's side to offer comfort. Since tying the knot in October 2021, Heather and Tarek have been open about their fertility journey, including doing IVF. Back in May, Heather reflected on the experience, noting her stepchildren tried to make the process, which features hormonal injections, a little easier.

"I'm lucky I have my husband and my kids there for the moral support," she told Us Weekly at the time. "They'd sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me."

Flash forward to July and Heather had announced she and Tarek are expecting. At the time, the Flip or Flop star penned a message on just how much Taylor and Brayden's joy for this new chapter means to him.

"I'm so proud of my babies for being so loving to Heather and so supportive of our baby on the way!" Tarek wrote to Instagram July 14. "It's been so fun and cute to see them involved and get so excited. Being a dad is the most important role in my life, I didn't know my heart could grow any more than it already has with Tay and Bray. I'm just genuinely so excited for this next chapter of our lives together as a family and feel so blessed."