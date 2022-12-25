Pete Davidson Has a Slam Dunk Christmas With His Younger Sister Casey

Watch : Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game

In Pete Davidson's stocking this morning? Tickets to the Knicks game.

On Christmas, the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his sister Casey Davidson, 25, sat courtside at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks played the Philadelphia 76ers. (Also sitting front row for the game, which ultimately saw the Knicks lose 119-112? The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg and Questlove.)

While Pete wore green sunglasses, jeans and a black hoodie, Casey looked effortlessly chic in leather pants, a gray cardigan, gold hoop earrings and Converse sneakers. As she captioned a sweet selfie on the duo, "Merry."

And while it's not news that the comedian has become a courtside staple at MSG, he does often make headlines when he appears on the sidelines. Take, for instance, last month when he attended the Knicks vs. Grizzlies game with Emily Ratajkowski, with the two even appearing on the Jumbotron together.