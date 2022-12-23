Emily Ratajkowski Shares Kiss With Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Outings

Watch : Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game

Emily Ratajkowski sealed this outing with a smooch.

The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was spotted sharing a kiss with iggy designer Jack Greer, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. The pair's PDA occurred during a walk together in New York City.

Both Emily and Jack kept it cool and casual for the Dec. 21 occasion, with the model sporting a puffer jacket and jeans and Jack donning a puffer along with cargo pants.

So, who is Emily's PDA partner? Per The New York Times, the Los Angeles native is an artist who has skill in film, clothing design and collage painting.

Since announcing her split from Sebastian, Emily has been on the dating scene and linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson. As for her and Pete's connection, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News last month that they had "gone on a few dates" and that "they have flirtatious chemistry."