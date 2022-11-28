Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend New York Knicks Game Together

Watch : Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship

Weeks after sparking romance rumors, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the court-side outing, the Saturday Night Live alum kept his look ultra-casual wearing a navy blue sweatsuit and shades, while the model donned a brown North Face puffer coat teamed with skinny jeans and knee-high boots. According to eyewitnesses, the pair were featured on the Jumbotron during the game.

Earlier this month, a source close to Emily exclusively told E! News that the two have "gone on a few dates" together. While the stars have known each other for years, the insider shared that they reconnected after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."

On Nov. 16, Pete's 29th birthday, the pair were spotted together in New York City. Alongside the comedian, the 31-year-old was photographed holding a wrapped package from NYC's Three Lives & Company bookshop, possibly a gift for Pete.