Tom Brady’s Amazon Holiday Picks Will Make You the MVP of Gift Giving

We interviewed Tom Brady because we think you'll like his picks. Tom is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. Some of the products shown are from Tom's brands, Brady and TB12. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're scrambling to buy gifts for the holidays, don't panic because there are so many great Amazon finds that will be delivered in time. If you need additional guidance, that's understandable given Amazon's massive selection, and that's where Tom Brady comes through in the clutch. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player teamed up with Amazon to make your shopping easier, sharing his recommendations.
The quarterback shared, "I launched my apparel line Brady Brand on Amazon just in time for the holidays. I know it's a busy time of year, so to make things easy for you, I've put together my ultimate gift guide including all my favorite Brady pieces, and a bunch of other great gifts from my favorite brands. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something for everyone on your list, so you can make sure to the gift of greatness this year."
In addition to sharing his gift picks, Tom also talked about his selections on a livestream, that you can still watch. Here are some of the winning presents from Tom's gift guide.
Tom Brady's Amazon Gift Picks
Brady Men's Adjustable 6 Panel Hat Uppercase
Shield yourself from the sunshine with this Brady hat, made from a durable fabric with a timeless style and flexible fit. Amazon has this hat in four colors.
The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz
This is a self-help book by bestselling author Don Miguel Ruiz. It has a code of conduct claiming to be based on ancient Toltec wisdom. It has 74,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Perfect Practice Putting Mat - Indoor Golf Putting Green
Perfect your swing with this indoor putting green, which has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brady Men's Boxer Brief
These boxers are made from supremely soft fabric that's natural and breathable. This fabric has shape-retaining technology, which means they never lose their shape or stretch out. You can get this 5-pack set or you can opt for a single boxer brief.
Twing Acrylic Picture Frames- Set of 5
These clear, acrylic frames let your photos shine. These frames have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Team Golf NFL Adult-Unisex Embroidered Golf Towel (3 Golf Balls/12 Tee Gift Set)
You can get this set with golf balls, golf tees, and a towel in honor of your favorite NFL team. This gift set has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (One Dozen)
Tom also recommends this set of golf balls, which has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brady Men's Polo in Cotton Feel
This polo is perfect for golf since the fabric is made with odor-controlling technology. It comes in several colors and it's also great to wear when you're away from the golf course.
Ooni Koda Outdoor Portable Gas Pizza Oven
Treat your family to some homemade pizza from this portable outdoor oven.
Ooni Long Handle Super Smooth Aluminium Pizza Paddle
If you're buying the pizza oven, make sure you get this aluminum pizza paddle too.
TB12 Vibrating Mini Massage Ball by Tom Brady
Use this vibrating mini massage ball to relieve soreness and muscle pain on your shoulders, glutes, back, and anywhere else you may need. It has four speeds.
Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves
These silicone oven gloves are resistant to extreme heat. They're also waterproof. There are many colors to choose from. These gloves have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brady Men's Regenerate Short Sleeve
You'll want this incredibly soft t-shirt in every color. This fabric is incredibly breathable and it's moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry throughout your workout.
Under Armour Mens Iso-chill Golf Glove
This golf glove comes in eight colors and four sizes with left-hand and right-hand options.
Brady Men's Cotton Fleece Big Twelve Hoodie
Rep your favorite player with this cozy number 12 hoodie, which comes in three colors.
Silverback NXT Portable Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop
This easy-to-assemble basketball hoop is just what you need to get some extra practice in.
Brady Men's Cotton Fleece Reflective Wordmark Hoodie
Comfort is key with this black hoodie.
Brady Men's All Purpose Short Unlined
You can get these all-purpose shorts in five colors. They're made from incredibly lightweight fabric that's super breathable and versatile whether you're working out or hanging out.
Brady Men's Zero Weight Jogger
You'll love these soft joggers so much that you'll get them in every color.
Brady Men's Zero Weight Track Jacket
This zip-up comes in five colors. It's the ideal outer layer for peak performance while you run, train, and work out.
