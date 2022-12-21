Tom Brady’s Amazon Holiday Picks Will Make You the MVP of Gift Giving

We interviewed Tom Brady because we think you'll like his picks. Tom is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. Some of the products shown are from Tom's brands, Brady and TB12. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're scrambling to buy gifts for the holidays, don't panic because there are so many great Amazon finds that will be delivered in time. If you need additional guidance, that's understandable given Amazon's massive selection, and that's where Tom Brady comes through in the clutch. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player teamed up with Amazon to make your shopping easier, sharing his recommendations.

The quarterback shared, "I launched my apparel line Brady Brand on Amazon just in time for the holidays. I know it's a busy time of year, so to make things easy for you, I've put together my ultimate gift guide including all my favorite Brady pieces, and a bunch of other great gifts from my favorite brands. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something for everyone on your list, so you can make sure to the gift of greatness this year."

In addition to sharing his gift picks, Tom also talked about his selections on a livestream, that you can still watch. Here are some of the winning presents from Tom's gift guide.